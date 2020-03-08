S. Korea's Top Office Dismisses Criticism on Entry Restrictions for Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has defended the government's decision to impose entry restrictions on Japan, dismissing criticism that South Korea took excessively strong steps when compared to those for China and other nations.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Sunday that in response to Japan's unreasonable and excessive measures, South Korea took reciprocal steps in a restrained manner in accordance with three principles regarding the country's COVID-19 response -- transparency, openness and democratic procedures.The spokesperson stressed that Seoul focused on thorough containment of the contagious disease when it made the decision to impose entry restrictions on Japan.Calling Japan's decision to suspend a 90-day free visa program and invalidate already issued visas for South Koreans "excessive," the spokesperson said that South Korea naturally took similar "reciprocal" steps as a sovereign nation to counter the Japanese measures.Kang described South Korea's steps as "restrained," citing special entry procedures in particular, which are already in place for travelers arriving from China.