'US Confirms No Additional Travel Restrictions on S. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly assured that there will be no additional travel restrictions against South Korea in relation to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.An official in South Korea's ruling bloc said on Monday that South Korea has been in contact with a senior U.S. official several times since early this month and had intensive discussions on the matter.The official said that a senior South Korean official explained to the U.S. how Seoul has taken preemptive and aggressive quarantine measures and is controlling the outbreak effectively.South Korea reportedly presented specific data showing its advanced testing capabilities, while explaining its unique virus test at drive-thru clinics.In response, the U.S. reportedly affirmed that Washington is not considering extending its travel advisory to additional areas in South Korea or restricting the entry of South Koreans to the U.S.Currently, the U.S. has imposed the highest travel advisory for Daegu, urging Americans not to travel there. The rest of South Korea is under the second-highest travel advisory, which urges Americans to reconsider travel to the country.