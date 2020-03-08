Yomiuri: S. Korea Rejected N. Korea's Request for Face Masks

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading Japanese daily says that South Korea rejected North Korea’s request for support in face masks.The Yomiuri Shimbun quoted a South Korean government official as saying on Monday that Seoul offered Pyongyang, under-the-table, reagents and medical supplies for testing for COVID-19 shortly after President Moon Jae-in’s speech on March 1. In the speech delivered to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the March First Independence Movement, Moon had expressed intent to provide health-related support to Pyongyang.In response, the daily said the North requested face masks but South Korea rejected the appeal due to a lack of masks in the country.The newspaper added that public anxiety in the North is growing as North Korean authorities have sealed all of the country's borders with China as part of efforts to block the spread of the infectious disease.The paper said the North Korean people have been hit hard by such measures as they are running short of food and everyday supplies that are brought in from China.