Top Office: N. Korea's Joint Strike Drill of No Help to Establishing Peace

The South Korean presidential office says North Korea’s launch of projectiles does not help bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.The top office convened an emergency meeting chaired by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Monday to discuss the North's firing of three unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day.In a press release following the meeting which also included the defense and intelligence chiefs, the presidential office said that officials examined the North’s intent over the latest firing as well as the overall security conditions surrounding the Korean Peninsula.In particular, the top office said the related ministers again pointed out that the North’s continuous large-scale strike drills are of no help to establishing peace in the region. Similar drills were also carried out last Monday and February 28th.The Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier announced that the North fired three unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province.