COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rises to 7,382, Daily Growth Slows

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 cases in South Korea have soared to over seven-thousand-300, but the pace of daily increases, including in the hardest-hit region, has slowed.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced 248 cases compiled throughout the previous day. The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients now stands at seven-thousand-382.It is the first time in 12 days that less than 300 new cases were reported since February 26.The number of additional cases in Daegu also fell below 200 to 190, while its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province added 26 cases. The southeastern city had reported over 300 to 500 cases every day since February 29 before the daily tally fell to 297 reported on Sunday.The number of virus-related deaths nationwide rose by one to 51.Thirty-six more people have been released from quarantine, lifting the number of those fully recovered from the contagious disease to 166.