Survey: 8% of Bizs Grant Unpaid Leave or Slash Wages amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Write: 2020-03-09 11:45:37Update: 2020-03-09 11:51:21

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that office workers are suffering financial losses with the COVID-19 outbreak lasting for 50 days now. 

Job portal Incruit said Monday that it surveyed 856 companies on how they responded to the outbreak and found that six-point-one percent had granted unpaid leave to their employees and one-point-nine percent had slashed wages. Thus, eight percent of the surveyed companies were found to have brought on losses to their employees. 

The survey found that only five-point-eight percent of businesses had granted paid leave. 

Also according to the survey, 25 percent of companies set two weeks as the period for unpaid leave while nearly 24 percent had set one week.  

Twenty-seven-and-a-half percent of those surveyed said they had not set a date for employees to come back to work.  

The survey also found that three out of ten companies were implementing telecommuting.  

The survey was conducted between last Wednesday and Friday and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-06 percentage points.
