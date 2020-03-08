Menu Content

S. Korea Denies Report that Seoul Rejected Pyongyang's Request for Masks

South Korea denied a Japanese media report that claimed Seoul rejected Pyongyang's request for protective masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said on Monday that the Yomiuri Shimbun report is "groundless" and "completely not true."

Citing a South Korean government official, the Japanese daily said Seoul had secretly proposed deliveries of testing kits and medical supplies to Pyongyang, after President Moon Jae-in expressed will for such support in his March First Independence Movement Day address.

When Pyongyang requested delivery of health masks, Seoul reportedly refused, citing its own shortage of the protective gear.

The spokesperson also denied that Seoul made such a proposal altogether.

North Korea has not reported any cases of COVID-19 infection, but the country has taken various preventive efforts, including shutting down its border with China and toughening quarantine procedures for foreigners.
