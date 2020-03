Photo : YONHAP News

A second statue in Germany to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement was erected in the city of Frankfurt.According to the local Korean community on Sunday, a ceremony was held for the latest statue standing in front of a local Korean church, which marked the 50th anniversary of its establishment.A Korean victim named Gil Won-ok, who was initially scheduled to attend the event, instead sent a video message expressing gratitude, due to the new coronavirus outbreak.Some 200 people, including Koreans residing in the city were present for the ceremony.Germany's first statue symbolizing the so-called "comfort women," which is also the first in Europe, was erected in the southeastern municipality of Wiesent in March 2017.