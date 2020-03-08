Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Culture

Shim Eun-kyung Wins Best Actress at Japanese Academy Awards

Write: 2020-03-09 13:34:51Update: 2020-03-09 14:05:36

Shim Eun-kyung Wins Best Actress at Japanese Academy Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung, who won best actress at this year's Japanese academy awards for her performance in "The Journalist," expressed gratitude for the prize, saying she will continue to exert all-out efforts in acting in future projects.

In a statement issued by her management agency on Monday, the 25-year-old, who was awarded outstanding performance by an actress at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize Awards held in Tokyo on Friday, gave credit to producers and staff on the film's set.

With her latest win, Shim became the first South Korean actor to clinch the honor at the Japanese awards since its launch in 1978.

Directed by Michihito Fujii, "The Journalist" is a story of a young reporter born to a Japanese father and a Korean mother, who delves into a big political scandal in Japan.

Shim spent a year learning Japanese in order to act in the language.

"The Journalist" also took home best picture, while Tori Matsuzaka, who starred as an elite bureaucrat in the movie, was named best actor.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >