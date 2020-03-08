Shim Eun-kyung Wins Best Actress at Japanese Academy Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung, who won best actress at this year's Japanese academy awards for her performance in "The Journalist," expressed gratitude for the prize, saying she will continue to exert all-out efforts in acting in future projects.In a statement issued by her management agency on Monday, the 25-year-old, who was awarded outstanding performance by an actress at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize Awards held in Tokyo on Friday, gave credit to producers and staff on the film's set.With her latest win, Shim became the first South Korean actor to clinch the honor at the Japanese awards since its launch in 1978.Directed by Michihito Fujii, "The Journalist" is a story of a young reporter born to a Japanese father and a Korean mother, who delves into a big political scandal in Japan.Shim spent a year learning Japanese in order to act in the language."The Journalist" also took home best picture, while Tori Matsuzaka, who starred as an elite bureaucrat in the movie, was named best actor.