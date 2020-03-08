Menu Content

Write: 2020-03-09 13:43:02Update: 2020-03-09 13:49:33

KOSPI Plunges Below 1,950 During Mid-Day Trading

The South Korean stock markets remain significantly weak in mid-day trading on Monday amid global concerns over the protracted novel coronavirus outbreak. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) once fell below one-thousand-950 points in the morning session before slightly gaining ground later. 

As of 1 p.m., it traded at one-thousand-963-point-49 points, marking a drop by 76-point-73 points, or three-point-76 percent, from Friday’s closing. It opened the day at one-thousand-981-point-02 points, or two-point-nine percent lower from the previous session. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ hit 622-point-11 points as of 1 p.m., falling 20-point-61 points, or three-point-21 percent, from Friday. 

The local market drop came after the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256-point-five points, or zero-point-98 percent, to close at 25-thousand-864-point-78 points last Friday.
