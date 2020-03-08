Police Investigate Alleged Embezzlement by Shincheonji Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police are investigating alleged embezzlement by Shincheonji sect leader Lee Man-hee.In a written response to questions by the press on Monday, the Korean National Police Agency said four separate complaints were filed against Lee since last year, including ones related to embezzlement.While non-indictment was recommended to the prosecution last July for one case, the police are looking into three others through bank account analysis and questioning of related figures.The prosecution had earlier denied a request for a warrant to raid the Shincheonji Daegu branch with regard to the coronavirus epidemic, but the police agency said it plans to follow with the next legal procedure, such as additional confirmation of facts.The police have also launched an internal probe into a COVID-19 patient who lied about having been to the virus-stricken city of Daegu while receiving medical care at a major hospital in Seoul.