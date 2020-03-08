KOSPI Tumbles over 4% amid COVID-19 Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main stock market has plunged more than four percent amid concerns at home and abroad over the protracted novel coronavirus outbreak.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) shed 85-point-45 points, or four-point-19 percent, on Monday.It ended the day at one-thousand-954-point-77. The index once dipped below the one-thousand-950 mark in the morning session before slightly gaining ground later.Foreigners dumped a net one-point-three trillion won worth of Korean shares, while institutions also sold 41-point-five billion won. Individual investors snapped up a combined one-point-28 trillion won.It is the second consecutive KOSPI plunge following a drop of over two percent on Friday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted, losing 28-point-12 points, or four-point-38 percent, to close at 614-point-60.The local market drop came after the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256-point-five points, or zero-point-98 percent, to close at 25-thousand-864-point-78 points last Friday.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eleven-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-204-point-two won.