N. Korea Transports Dozens of Foreigners to Vladivostock on Special Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

A special flight by North Korea’s state run commercial airline arrived in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostock, carrying some 60 foreigners who had been quarantined in Pyongyang for weeks amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.After departing Pyongyang at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, the Air Koryo plane landed at Vladivostok International Airport around 10:50 a.m.At least 60 foreign diplomats and embassy staff are reported to have boarded the plane. They spent over a month in isolation with hundreds of other foreigners in Pyongyang as part of the communist state's effort to prevent the coronavirus from breaking out.Since January 31, North Korea has shut its borders and suspended commercial flights.CNN reported that Germany, France and Switzerland have temporarily suspended operations at their offices in Pyongyang, while others have significantly downsized operations.