S. Korea to Send Chartered Flight to Iran to Bring Citizens Home

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to send a chartered flight to Iran this this week to bring its citizens home as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.A senior Foreign Ministry official said in an informal briefing on Monday that Iran is carrying out a survey of those who wish to take the flight, which is likely to take place before this weekend.Due to global sanctions on Iran, the Seoul government is seeking ways to have citizens first fly to a nearby country, such as the United Arab Emirates or Qatar, and then from there bring them home.The ministry says 80 South Korean residents in Iran have so far expressed their desire to leave the country.The government is holding talks with Tehran to also bring back family members who are Iranian citizens and people with dual nationality.After arriving in South Korea, the evacuees will stay at a temporary facility for one day and get tested for COVID-19. Those who test negative will be put under self-quarantine.The government is also monitoring the situation in Italy, where the virus is spreading rapidly.