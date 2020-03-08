S. Korea Estimates N. Korea Used Super-Large Multiple Rocket Launcher in Latest Firings

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military estimates that North Korea used a super-large multiple rocket launcher to fire multiple projectiles earlier on Monday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the three projectiles bear similarities to those the North fired last Monday, and that other types of rocket launchers appear to have been used.On March 2, Pyongyang fired two short-range projectiles from its super-large multiple rocket launcher under the guidance of regime leader Kim Jong-un as part of a joint strike exercise.Due to the same time gap between the first and the second projectiles compared to the previous exercise, the JCS believes a super-large multiple rocket launcher was used.If Pyongyang confirms such use, it will be the sixth time it has fired a projectile from a super-large multiple rocket launcher since last August.A series of tests of the rocket launcher are believed to have been aimed at enhancing its capabilities by shortening the firing interval of projectiles so as to make them hard to detect and intercept.