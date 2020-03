Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Korea has risen to seven-thousand-478.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 96 new cases were compiled between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, 248 cases from the previous day were reported.Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province accounted for 90-point-five percent of the national tally at five-thousand-571 cases.Gyeonggi Province has 152 cases so far, followed by Seoul at 130 and South Chungcheong Province at 102.The death toll stood at 53, including two recent deaths involving a 75-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman. Both died in Daegu in the day.A total of 166 patients nationwide have been released from quarantine after making full recoveries.