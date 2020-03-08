Presidential Office Not Reviewing 'Basic Disaster Income'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it is not reviewing a "basic disaster income" idea that has been floated by some local governments to try and boost the sagging economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.In a written briefing on Monday, deputy presidential spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan said the top office understands the purpose of the proposal but made it clear it has no plans to introduce it at the moment.On Sunday, South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kim Kyoung-soo suggested the idea the government and parliament about providing one million won in basic income to all citizens to help them cope with economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung issued similar remarks last week about basic income aid in the form of local currency.The ruling Democratic Party has balked at such ideas while the main opposition United Future Party criticized the proposal.A one million won stipend per person would require over 50 trillion won in state funds.