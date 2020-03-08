DP May Hold Vote on Satellite Party This Week

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will reportedly hold a vote this week regarding an alleged plan to create a satellite party ahead of the general elections in April.A key DP official told Yonhap News on Monday that the party was considering holding a 24-hour-long ballot from 6 a.m. Thursday.Around 800-thousand members will likely be encouraged to cast their vote via a mobile platform, a method that was previously used to determine party rules regarding candidate nominations for the upcoming elections.According to the official, the voting will be held under the presumption that an affiliate party will be launched ahead of the general elections, and only ask whether it will be established by its own efforts or through an alliance with other parties.This move reflects the DP's concerns that the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) may win a majority on April 15, after it set up a satellite party to avoid securing fewer or no proportional representation seats under the new mixed-member proportional representation system.Some progressive parties, including the Justice Party, the Green Party Korea and Our Future Party, were known to be interested in joining the move to hold the conservative UFP in check.However, the Justice Party on Sunday made official its opposition to the alleged plan, and criticized the DP for backtracking on its previous stance over similar moves made by the UFP. The Public Livelihood Party, another minor opposition camp, also blasted the ruling party, pointing out that its plan runs counter to public calls for political reform.