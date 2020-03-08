Menu Content

Hong Joon-pyo Demands Answers from Main Opposition UFP

Former presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo has thrown criticism at the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) after it blocked him from running in the upcoming general elections. 

In a press conference on Monday, Hong claimed he is the victim of a scheme by UFP leaders to eliminate their potential rivals. He also said he was targeted by the party's candidate nomination committee head, Kim Hyong-o, who holds a personal grudge against him.

Hong, who formerly chaired the conservative party’s predecessor Liberty Korea Party, was eliminated from the UFP nominee selection process last week. He was expected to announce a plan to leave the party to run as an independent.

However, he said he will not leave the UFP, at least for the time being, in consideration of the party's three million members. Hong explained that being an independent is the easy path to a parliamentary seat that he will refuse, adding he is even willing to run in a primary to get a chance to represent the party. 

Hong said he will wait for a swift answer to his demand, but warned he will mobilize every means available to him if the party does not respond.
