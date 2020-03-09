KCNA: Kim Jong-un Oversees Long-range Artillery Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Tuesday that its leader Kim Jong-un supervised a long-range artillery strike drill the previous day.The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim guided another firepower strike drill of long-range artillery and highly appreciated the perfect combat readiness of the forces.The report said that the purpose of the drill was to inspect the sudden military counterattack capability of the long-range artillery units on the front.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that on Monday North Korea appeared to have launched three short-range projectiles possibly from a super-large multiple rocket launcher, along with dozens of projectiles from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province.It was the second-such drill in a week and comes amid stalled nuclear talks with the U.S.