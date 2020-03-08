WHO Chief: Coronavirus Pandemic Has Become 'Very Real'

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the threat of a coronavirus pandemic has become "very real" as global cases surpass 100-thousand.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks during a news conference in Geneva, saying that the global infection count topped 100-thousand over the weekend in about 100 countries.The WHO chief, however, said that it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled and that the world is not at the mercy of the virus.While noting progress in the fight against COVID-19 in China and South Korea, Dr. Tedros said that South Korea is reporting a decrease in new infections.He also noted that South Korea has increased efforts to identify all cases including drive-thru test facilities to widen the net.