New COVID-19 Cluster Reported at Call Center in Seoul

Nearly 30 people working at the same call center in a Seoul district tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.The office of Guro District in southwestern Seoul said seven of those diagnosed with COVID-19 at a call center for the Ace Insurance Office in Sindorim are Guro residents.The Incheon and Gwangmyeong city governments also reported 13 and two infections, respectively, from the call center.Two other people infected at the center are from another Seoul district, Yangcheon, while four employees living in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, were also confirmed to have the virus.The number of infections at the site could further expand as some of the 207 employees and trainees at the center have yet to be tested. The 12-story building, which houses the call center on the 11th floor, was closed with disinfection carried out immediately.