China to Suspend Visa Waiver for Japanese Travelers

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly decided to suspend its visa waiver program for Japanese travelers in an apparent response to Japan's tightened entry restrictions against South Korea and China.According to Reuters and Kyodo News on Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry notified Tokyo of its decision to suspend a 15-day visa-free policy for Japanese travelers.Those visiting China for sightseeing, transfers and visits to friends will be subject to the temporary suspension, which will take effect from Tuesday.China plans to grant the visa waiver to travelers for business purposes and visits for family, if they present the original copy of recent invitations from those who invited them.The move comes after Japan enforced new entry restrictions against South Korea and China to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The measures include suspending visa-free entry programs, invalidating visas issued for tourists from the two nations and placing them under quarantine for two weeks.