S. Korea, Japan to Hold Talks on Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold a video conference on Tuesday to discuss Tokyo's export restrictions against Seoul.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that it will hold the eighth round of talks with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Tuesday morning.Lee Ho-hyeon, South Korea's director general for international trade policy, is set to discuss bilateral trade issues with his Japanese counterpart, Yoichi Iida.The two nations had agreed to hold Tuesday's talks in Seoul during their previous meeting in Tokyo in December. However, they reportedly decided to hold a video conference instead after Japan announced new entry restrictions against South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak.In the planned talks, Seoul intends to demand Tokyo withdraw its restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.