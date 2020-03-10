S. Korea's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,513, Daily Growth Falls to 131

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea has topped seven-thousand-500.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, a total of 131 patients were diagnosed with the contagious disease in the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the nation to seven-thousand-513.It is the first time in two weeks the daily increase dipped below 200.Of the 131 latest cases, 102 were from Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, while 22 others were reported in Seoul and the adjacent Gyeonggi Province.The death toll rose to 54, including three patients who died on Monday.Eighty-one more patients nationwide have been released from quarantine, bringing the number of those making full recoveries from the virus to 247.