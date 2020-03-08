PM Chung Calls For Vigilance Amid Slight Decline of COVID-19 Infection

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says although the number of new COVID-19 infections has slightly declined and authorities have secured more beds for patients, no one is yet sanguine about overcoming the epidemic.At a meeting of the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters on Tuesday, Chung said over the past 50 days of the fight against the virus, the country has learned that a small problem can evolve into a bigger situation.The prime minister then urged related ministries and local governments to exert more efforts toward quarantine, bearing in mind that a small-scale cluster of infections can light the fuse for a bigger outbreak.Chung, who has been mostly overseeing the country's quarantine in the virus-stricken city of Daegu, said he plans to check up on situations in other regions starting on Thursday.Referring to the economic fallout from the outbreak, the prime minister urged officials to also seek ways to protect the country's vulnerable groups and to breathe new life into the domestic economy.