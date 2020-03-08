UN Investigator Urges N. Korea to Allow Outside Help to Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations human rights investigator urged North Korea to open its borders to medical and humanitarian experts amid concerns over a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in the impoverished nation.At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights, said hospitals and other medical facilities in the North lack adequate electricity, medicine, sanitation and water.Referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recognition that a widespread infection would entail serious consequences, Quintana added that North Koreans, many of them malnourished, would be more vulnerable if infected with the virus.Stating that further isolation is not the answer, Quintana urged Pyongyang to adhere to rights standards during lockdowns, quarantines and treatment of potential patients.North Korea hasn't officially reported any cases of COVID-19 infection yet. Since early this year, the communist state has enforced strict quarantine measures, including shutting off all borders and tightening quarantine of foreigners.