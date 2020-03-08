Bill Aimed at Helping Korean-Americans Meet Families in N. Korea Passes US House

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill aimed at helping Korean-Americans reunite with family members in North Korea passed the U.S. House of Representatives.According to the Korean American Grassroots Conference(KAGC), the Divided Families Reunification Act introduced by Democrat Representative Grace Meng passed on Monday, with 391 yeas and 39 abstaining.The bill, if signed into law, would require the State Department to discuss with South Korea about including Korean-Americans in future reunions of families separated during the Korean War arranged between the two Koreas.A companion bipartisan bill, dubbed the Korean War Divided Families Reunification Act, awaits approval at the Senate.For a bill to become law, it must pass both the House and Senate before the U.S. president may sign it.While there have been more than 20 face-to-face reunions between the two Koreas since 2000, Korean-Americans were never included in the events.