Two S. Korean Female Boxers Secure Berths to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean female boxers secured berths to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the first time in the country's women's boxing history.Asian Games gold medalist Oh Yeon-ji defeated Australian Anja Stridsman in a unanimous five-nil decision on Tuesday, during the 60-kilogram lightweight quarterfinals at the Olympic qualification for Asia and Oceania in Amman, Jordan.By advancing to the semifinals, Oh secured the Olympic berth, her first in three attempts.News of Oh's Olympic entry comes a day after fellow boxer Im Ae-ji became the first South Korean woman ever to qualify for the Olympics in boxing. She defeated Indian Sakshi Chaudhary in a unanimous five-nil decision in the 57-kilogram featherweight quarterfinals.Im was the first South Korean woman to ever win a gold medal at an international boxing competition with her victory at the Women's Youth World Championships in November 2017.