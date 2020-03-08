Gov't: N. Korea Aiming to Get S. Korea, US' Attention with Artillery Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says North Korea's latest artillery drills are aimed at solidifying the communist country's defense capacity and solidarity, while trying to get the attention of South Korea and the United States to pressure them to change their stances on Pyongyang.The ministry made the assessment on Tuesday, citing that the North conducted such drills once last month and twice this month, firing projectiles under orders from leader Kim Jong-un.It said the drills were Kim’s first military-related activity this year and marked the first time for the North to fire projectiles since November 28 last year.The ministry also judged that the North’s economic hardship is getting worse as efforts continue to contain the spread of COVID-19. It noted that the North’s propaganda outlet, Uriminzokkiri, mentioned economic losses resulting from the new virus earlier in the day.