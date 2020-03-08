Moon Orders Seeking Entry Ban Exemptions for S. Korean Businesspeople

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday ordered officials to seek diplomatic consultations with countries enforcing entry bans on South Koreans amid the COVID-19 outbreak on exemptions for businesspeople.The exemptions would be offered to those who have health documents stating that they tested negative for the virus.The instruction came after more than 100 countries and regions imposed entry bans or toughened quarantine for foreigners coming from South Korea, affecting domestic companies doing business overseas.A key figure within the presidential office said that while Seoul respects those countries' preventive measures, it plans to cite the high assessment of South Korea's quarantine efforts overseas, as well as the recent decline in infections, while seeking the exemptions.Asked whether Japan would be one of the countries with which Seoul will seek diplomatic consultations, the official said it is too early to state which countries would be included.The remarks came after Seoul suspended a visa-free entry program for Japan and enforced other countermeasures in response to Tokyo's decision to impose new entry restrictions for South Korean visitors over the coronavirus.