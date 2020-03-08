Nat'l Assembly Begins Deliberating Gov't Extra Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has begun reviewing the government’s supplementary budget plan worth nearly 12 trillion won which was devised to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent an economic downturn.The National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee; Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee; Health and Welfare Committee and the Environment and Labor Committee convened full sessions on Tuesday and began deliberating the extra budget plan.Rival camps had earlier agreed to vote on the budget by next Tuesday, or the last day of the current extraordinary session.The ruling Democratic Party plans to push for a swift passage as the public is currently suffering every day.The main opposition United Future Party, meanwhile, has raised issue with revised tax revenues worth three-point-two trillion won being included in the government plan, saying such a revision indicates expansion in national debt.