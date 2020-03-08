Menu Content

Gov't Assesses Growth in COVID-19 Cases Coming to Standstill

Write: 2020-03-10 14:40:35Update: 2020-03-10 15:20:13

The government has determined that the rise in new COVID-19 cases has come to a standstill. 

The head of the Health and Welfare Ministry’s public health policy, Yoon Tae-ho, announced the assessment to reporters on Tuesday, saying the rate of increase is declining.  

However, he was quick to add that the danger of the virus spreading through communities remains. He said there are still many cases, noting that Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province continue to see some 100 new cases a day.  

Yoon also stressed caution over clusters of new infections, pointing out that cases of the virus at crowded workplaces are still being reported nationwide.  

As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, 131 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number to seven-thousand-513. Daily growth has been on a steady decline with Tuesday marking the first time in two weeks the number of new infections has dropped to around 100.
