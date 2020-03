Photo : YONHAP News

The year's first bloom of spring flowers in South Korea has been spotted on the southernmost island of Jeju.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that flowering azaleas were first observed on the island on March 3.The weather agency considers a flower to have bloomed when at least three flowers open wide on a tree branch.This marks the earliest start of azalea blooms since the KMA established a nationwide observation system in 1973, and also 28 days earlier compared to the past average.An official at the agency said the early flowers were largely due to warmer than normal temperatures the week prior.