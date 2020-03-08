UFP Denounces DP for Mulling Idea of Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has blasted the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for discussing the idea of a satellite party that will only seek proportional representation seats in the April 15 general elections.UFP Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol said on Tuesday, during a party meeting, that the DP should be ashamed of itself. Shim cited how the DP denounced the UFP when it set up a satellite party to avoid securing fewer or no proportional representation seats under the new mixed-member proportional representation system.He also took issue with the co-chair of the DP's national election campaign committee, Lee Nak-yon, saying earlier on Monday that while criticism lasts for just a moment, responsibility lasts for four years with regard to the satellite party.Shim also implied Lee was instructing DP members to vote for the satellite party’s creation.The critique comes as the DP will reportedly hold a vote this week regarding an alleged plan to create the party.Earlier, a key DP official told Yonhap News that the party was considering holding a 24-hour-long ballot from 6 a.m. Thursday.Around 800-thousand members will likely be encouraged to cast their vote via a mobile platform.According to the official, the voting will be held under the presumption that an affiliate party will be launched ahead of the general elections, and members will only be asked whether it should be established on its own or through an alliance with other parties.