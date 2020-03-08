Civic Groups Urge DP to Join Pan-Liberal Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

An alliance of liberal civic groups is urging the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the minor opposition Justice Party(JP) to respond to its proposal to create a joint satellite party ahead of the general elections.Cho Sung-woo, the head of the alliance, held a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, where he appealed for the need of a pan-liberal apparatus to maximize changes in the proportional electoral system that will apply to the April 15 elections.He unveiled a plan to launch the new entity on Sunday, tentatively named the Alliance for Political Reform, after opening regional structures, and called on the DP and JP to reveal their final stances this week.Cho criticized the DP for creating much of its own problems by refusing to work with civic groups that joined efforts to impeach former President Park Geun-hye.He also called for the JP to join the prospective entity, saying forming an alliance has been an effective growth strategy for every progressive party under parliamentary democracy.Cho said the new party can help carry out political reform that will benefit liberal minor parties and pressed the DP and JP to make decisions from a broader point of view.His remarks came as the DP is mulling over a vote to decide whether to join the proposed alliance. The ruling party previously criticized the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) for setting up a satellite party to take advantage of the new mixed-member proportional representation system.However, concerns grew within the DP that it could lose many proportional seats by refusing to follow in its rival’s footsteps.The DP think tank warned the UFP could get at least 25 proportional seats while the DP may have to settle for up to seven, unless there is a pan-liberal satellite party.