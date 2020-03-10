At least 64 COVID-19 Infections Linked to Call Center in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A new coronavirus cluster has been reported at an insurance company call center in Seoul.Seoul city said on Tuesday that as of noon, at least 64 people have contracted COVID-19 via the workplace located in the capital's southwestern Guro District.The group of infected people includes 61 call center operators as well as three of their family members. The infected patients are residents of Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon held a video conference with Incheon, Gyeonggi and Guro officials and said the number of infections from the new cluster is only feared to rise.The call center employees all worked at the same office in close quarters. One staff member is said to have displayed related symptoms on March 4. An additional 207 people have been tested for the virus in relation to this case.Around 600 people work for the call center, which occupies multiple floors of a building in the Guro District's Sindorim neighborhood.