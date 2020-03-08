Coronavirus Cases Linked to Seoul Call Center to Top 50

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 28 people in Seoul are connected to a new cluster of coronavirus infections that has emerged from a call center in the city's Guro District, but local officials expect that number will surpass 50 as patients residing in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are included in the tally.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, 19 employees and three of their family members tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. An additional six cases were confirmed after, raising the total to 28.Although three of the patients are residents of Gyeonggi Province, their infections were confirmed at clinics in the capital and included in Seoul's official tally.Eight patients are residents of Guro District in southwestern Seoul, where the call center for the Ace Insurance Office is also located in the Sindorim area.The 12-story building, which houses the call center on the 11th floor, has been closed and disinfected.The metropolitan government said it plans to conduct inspections on all call centers in the capital area.