Ex-Pres. Official Tests Negative for COVID-19 amid Call Center Outbreak

Photo : KBS News

A former presidential official who is running for a Seoul district in the April general elections under the ruling party ticket has tested negative for COVID-19.Youn Kun-young, who formerly headed the State Affairs Planning and Monitoring Office at Cheong Wa Dae, went into self-quarantine after coronavirus patients were confirmed in the building that houses his campaign office.Writing on Facebook Tuesday, Youn said he just received the result from Seoul's Guro District public health center and it was negative.In an earlier post, he said that all volunteers at his office were also being tested and will go into self-quarantine while waiting for the results.On Monday, a new cluster of COVID-19 infections broke out at an insurance company call center also situated in the building, which is now closed.Youn said his campaign office will move to a new location. ​