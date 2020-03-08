Joint Military Drills Involving S. Korea Postponed amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

A series of joint military drills overseas involving South Korea this year have been postponed amid concerns over recent surges in number of coronavirus infections in the country.According to military sources on Tuesday, the South Korean Army postponed sending troops of analysts and observers to the U.S. National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California later this month. It was known the U.S. side requested the delay.A joint counter-terrorism training between South Korea and Mongolia, which was slated for late April, also faces the possibility of deferment at the request of Ulaanbaatar. The Army had planned to send 18 special force members to the drill.The coronavirus outbreak has also led to the cancelation of a multinational naval drill in India. The Milan 2020, which was set to involve South Korea, the U.S., Russia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the UK, was initially scheduled to kick off next week.A joint marine drill between South Korea and the U.S. this month has also been postponed to a later, unspecified date.