Tens of Thousands of Chinese College Students Delaying Trips to S. Korea amid COVID-19 Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly half of all Chinese students enrolled in South Korean universities are delaying their return to campus amid recent surges in COVID-19 cases in the country.According to the South Korean Ministry of Education on Tuesday, 67-thousand-876 Chinese have enrolled in local colleges and around 31-thousand, or over 45 percent, were found to have remained in China.An official of the ministry said it is not clear yet how many of them will apply for leave of absence for the upcoming semester, adding related figures will be compiled later.Many South Korean universities have postponed the start of the spring semester by two weeks and plan to provide online classes for the remainder of the month to help prevent spread of the contagious disease.On February 28, the education authorities of South Korea and China agreed to reduce travel for students between the two countries for the time being, until the outbreak is eased in both countries. More than six-thousand Chinese students were initially expected to arrive in South Korea between February 29 and last Saturday, but only one-thousand-327 of them, or 21-point-three percent, entered the country during the cited period.