Seoul Refutes Tokyo's Claim of Prior Notice of Entry Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has refuted Tokyo’s claim that it gave advance notice of its recent decision to implement a de-facto entry ban on South Koreans amid the coronavirus outbreak.Deputy presidential spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Japan implemented the travel restrictions unilaterally without prior notice or discussion with South Korea.He said the government detected Japan’s possible move right before it was announced last Thursday, and called for confirmation through a diplomatic channel, but Japan denied it even at that time.Pointing to the similar manner by which the Japanese government announced export restrictions on South Korea last summer, the spokesman reiterated Seoul’s “deep regret” over the repetition of Tokyo’s faithless acts.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga claimed on Monday that his government provided South Korea with prior notice through a diplomatic channel, as well as detailed explanation after the announcement.Japan’s new entry restrictions against South Korea and China include suspending visa-free entry programs, invalidating visas issued for tourists from the two nations and placing them under quarantine for two weeks. Seoul announced reciprocal measures against Japan last Friday.