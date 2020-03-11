COVID-19 Cases Linked to Guro Call Center Surpass 80

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of novel coronavirus cases linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul has surpassed 80.Seoul City said on Tuesday that as of noon, at least 64 people had contracted COVID-19 via the workplace located in Guro District.However, the number of infections linked to the call center quickly increased to more than 80 overnight.The office of Yangcheon District said that four additional people were confirmed to have contracted the virus via the company on Tuesday night, including three family members of an infected employee.Other districts of Gwanak and Mapo reported four additional infections, each, while Dongjak and Yeongdeungpo districts reported three and five cases, respectively.The number of confirmed cases linked to the call center on the 11th floor of the 19-story building is feared to shoot up, given that the employees and their family members, as well as other people using the building, are being tested for the virus.