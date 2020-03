Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, citizens can buy face masks not just from pharmacies but also some 14-hundred post offices across the nation.Under the government's new mask purchase rules that took effect on Monday, people can buy only two masks per week on designated days, depending on the final number of their year of birth. People that did not buy masks on weekdays will be allowed to do so on weekends.The same rules will be applied to post offices, but purchases on weekends will be impossible at those locations.Korea Post said on Tuesday that people who bought masks at pharmacies cannot buy again at post offices in the same week, as a system has been established to check repeated sales to the same person.