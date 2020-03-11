Seoul Mayor: COVID-19 Cases Linked to Guro Call Center Reaches 90

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says the number of novel coronavirus cases linked to a call center in Seoul’s Guro District reached 90 as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.Park made the remark in an interview with a local radio program, saying the latest figure marks Seoul’s biggest cluster of COVID-19 cases.Park noted that of the 90 infected people, 62 live in Seoul, 13 in Gyeonggi Province and 15 in Incheon.Park said the 90 cases were confirmed after testing 207 employees of the call center and their families. He added that other people who work in the same building that houses the call center are being tested for the infectious disease, including 550 employees of another call center.The mayor said the Seoul government found that two of the employees who have been tested are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and their test results came out negative.Park said the Seoul government will continue to trace any possible connection between the latest cluster and the religious sect which has been cited as a hotbed of COVID-19 infections in the nation.