COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rise to 7,755

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea is now past seven-thousand-700.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) announced 242 daily additions compiled as of 12 a.m. Wednesday, lifting the total number of infections in the nation to seven-thousand-755.Among those diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday, 145 were from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, while the number of new infections in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province surged to 76 due to a mass outbreak centering at an insurance call center in southwestern Seoul.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon revealed on a radio program that as of 12 a.m. Wednesday the Guro District call center has so far caused direct or indirect infections in a total of 90 people, including employees and their family members.Seven more people across the country succumbed to the contagious disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 61.A total of 288 patients have been released from quarantine after making full recoveries.