S. Korea-Japan Marathon Talks on Export Control Fail to Produce Results

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan concluded marathon talks in the early hours of Wednesday after failing to narrow differences on export control.South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry held the eighth policy dialogue on export management at 10 a.m. Tuesday via video conference.The meeting was initially set to open in Seoul but was later changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The meeting ran for some 16 hours, ending around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, far beyond the planned end time of 6 p.m. Tuesday.In a statement distributed on Wednesday, the two sides said they discussed ways to improve and implement systems on export management and managing the transfer of sensitive technologies.Japan is said to have highly assessed South Korea’s efforts to make clear legal grounds for catch-all schemes regarding conventional weapons and to revise its overseas trade law to boost the efficiency of export controls.However, the meeting failed to get an answer from Japan on when it will lift its export restrictions on South Korea that were put in place on July 1 of last year.