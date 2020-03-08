N. Korea Actively Producing Face Masks, Disinfectants

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it is actively producing sanitation items, including face masks and disinfectants, amid fears that the COVID-19 outbreak will last for a long period of time.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said Wednesday that factories in Chongju City along the border with China that produce fabric and clothing have been mobilized to produce face masks.The paper added that offices across the nation charged with quarantine operations and managing medical supplies are expanding production of disinfectants to provide them to all factories, businesses, farms and residential areas.According to the daily, soap factories in Pyongyang have been mobilized to produce all types of disinfecting items.The North, which has a poor health infrastructure, has focused on taking preemptive steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. It declared a national emergency quarantine system shortly after the first cases were reported in China, thoroughly shutting its borders and isolating people suspected of having the disease.