Pence to Recommend Further Travel Restrictions When Time is Right

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he will recommend further travel restrictions for travelers from countries affected by the new coronavirus when the time is right.Pence was responding to a question at a press briefing on Tuesday on why Washington enforced entry bans for travelers from China and Iran, and not on those from South Korea and Japan.The vice president said he has no doubt that had President Donald Trump not suspended entry from China, the U.S. would currently be in a very different situation.Pence added that had the Trump administration not raised travel alerts for portions of South Korea and Italy and established medical screenings of direct flight passengers from the two countries, the situation in the U.S. would have been different as well.Stating that any recommendation on travel restrictions would be based on facts, Pence said the health and safety of Americans is top priority.