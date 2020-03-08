114 Countries, Regions Impose Strict Entry Guidelines on Travelers from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday a total of 114 countries and territories are imposing entry restrictions or tougher quarantine procedures on travelers from South Korea.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, coronavirus concerns prompted three Caribbean nations to increase entry restrictions on arrivals from South Korea.The Bahamas has imposed an entry ban on foreigners who have visited South Korea in the past 20 days.Haiti is currently barring the entry of people from at least six virus-affected countries, including South Korea, while Grenada has upgraded restrictions to an entry ban. Previously it only imposed a 14-day quarantine.The ministry website announced that 43 countries and territories are completely barring the entry of travelers who have recently been in South Korea, China, Japan and other virus-hit countries.This is up from the previous day's tally of 40.